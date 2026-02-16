/J&K administration orders reopening of 14 tourist destinations after security review

In a significant move aimed at reviving tourism and restoring normalcy, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered the immediate reopening of 14 tourist destinations across the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. The decision follows a comprehensive security review and detailed discussions with relevant agencies.

According to officials, the sites had been temporarily closed as a precaution following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. Authorities have now determined that the security situation permits phased reopening to visitors. Authorities in a release said that 11 tourist spots reopened in the Kashmir Division, which include Yusmarg, Doodhpathri (Budgam), Dandipora Park (Kokernag), Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan (Shopian), Padpawan (Shopian), Astanpora, Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Parkand Wular Lake (Watlab area).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Officials said that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors.

Meanwhile, three tourist spots have been reopened in the Jammu Division, which include Devi Pindi, Mahu Mangat, and Mughal Maidan.