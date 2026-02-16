MK Stalin, not Rahul Gandhi, best placed to consolidate INDIA bloc: Mani Shankar Aiyar



Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday (Feb 16) touted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as the most "suitable candidate to consolidate" opposition alliance, the INDIA bloc stressing that a united national opposition needs a stronger leadership and strategic coordination.

The suggestion is seen as a snub to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Aiyar hailed Stalin for raising substantive issues rather than sloganeering. However, he clarified that DMK chief will not stand in Gandhi's way of becoming Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Aiyar said, "What Stalin has done over the past year is to raise every single point that is relevant to federalism in India."

In what appeared to be a subtle reference to Rahul Gandhi, Aiyar stated, "He (Stalin) has never said 'suit-boot ki sarkar.' He has never said 'chowkidar chor hai.'... He has the great virtue that he won't stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi becoming the Prime Minister."

Aiyar, who was considered close to Congress's first family, joined politics after resigning from the civil services on the patronage of his friend and Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He went on to serve as the Minister for Panchayati Raj in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA-1) when Sonia Gandhi headed the Congress party. However, in recent years, Aiyar's status in the party remained unclear.



Aiyar's endorsement of Stalin to unify the national opposition alliance came amid a critique of him by the Congress party over his statements predicting retrun of Kerala's CPI (M) led government in the upcoming elections.



Aiyar also did not hold back his criticism of key figures of Congress, expressing "complete contempt" for spokesperson Pawan Khera.

"How stupid can a party be than to make Pawan Khera the spokesman. He's not a spokesman, he's a parrot. He is saying whatever Jairam Ramesh tells him," Aiyar said. He also took a sharp jibe at AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, calling him a "rowdy."

"Can you imagine what the condition of a party is that raises a rowdy like KC Venugopal to the level of the Sardar Patel to Rahul Gandhi?" Aiyar said.