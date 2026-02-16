/US Troops, C-17 Cargo Planes Land in Nigeria Amid Mounting Pressure From Trump

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 17:15 IST
According to The New York Times, three US military planes have landed in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, marking a new deployment amid ongoing security challenges in the region.
The arrival of US troops highlights ongoing efforts to support Nigerian forces in counterterrorism operations, particularly against extremist groups operating in northeastern Nigeria. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as international cooperation continues to tackle security threats.