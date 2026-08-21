/Bangladesh may join Saudi-Pakistan-Turkiye defence pact, citing ‘national interest’

Bangladesh is open to joining a Saudi Arabia-led economic or defence framework involving Pakistan and Turkiye, while weighing its own national interests and changes in global trade and the economy, Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir said on Thursday (Aug 20).

“Bangladesh maintains a positive approach towards the possibility of joining an economic or defence framework involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye, taking into account its own interests and the changing dynamics of the global economy and trade,” Kabir said in an interview.

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Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed a joint defence pact in Mecca earlier this month, committing to consider an armed attack against any one of the three countries as an attack against all three. Bangladesh’s position comes as Dhaka seeks to expand its diplomatic and economic engagement with several countries, including Pakistan and China.

Kabir said Bangladesh was strengthening relations with Islamabad, particularly through trade and people-to-people connectivity, describing the move as part of normal diplomatic engagement.