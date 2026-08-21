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Bangladesh may join Saudi-Pakistan-Turkiye defence pact, citing ‘national interest’

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 15:22 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 15:22 IST
Bangladesh may join Saudi-Pakistan-Turkiye defence pact, citing ‘national interest’

File image Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Bangladesh is open to joining a Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye defence and economic pact, Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir announced, citing national interests alongside deepening diplomatic ties with China and Pakistan.  

Bangladesh is open to joining a Saudi Arabia-led economic or defence framework involving Pakistan and Turkiye, while weighing its own national interests and changes in global trade and the economy, Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir said on Thursday (Aug 20).

Also read: ‘Treachery of puppet rulers’: Iran’s hardline newspaper rails against Mecca defence pact, accuses Muslim leaders of abandoning Palestinians

“Bangladesh maintains a positive approach towards the possibility of joining an economic or defence framework involving Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye, taking into account its own interests and the changing dynamics of the global economy and trade,” Kabir said in an interview.

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Also read ‘Fake news’: MEA rejects report claiming India sought defence pact with Israel after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey deal

Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed a joint defence pact in Mecca earlier this month, committing to consider an armed attack against any one of the three countries as an attack against all three. Bangladesh’s position comes as Dhaka seeks to expand its diplomatic and economic engagement with several countries, including Pakistan and China.

Also read: 'Security can't be bought with Pakistan, Turkey deal': Iran tells Saudi Arabia

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Kabir said Bangladesh was strengthening relations with Islamabad, particularly through trade and people-to-people connectivity, describing the move as part of normal diplomatic engagement.

Also read: EXPLAINED: Why did Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye decide to strengthen their defence partnership now?

He also said relations between Bangladesh and China had reached “a new height”, with Dhaka seeking deeper engagement with Beijing while avoiding geopolitical pressure. He pointed to the two countries’ “Two Plus Two” mechanism and comprehensive partnership as part of the growing relationship.

Also read: ‘Don’t trust Israel’: Syria challenges Israeli claims after airstrikes hit military airbase over alleged Turkish presence

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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