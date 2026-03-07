/Balendra Shah becomes giant slayer, defeats ex-PM KP Sharma Oli by nearly 50,000 votes

Rastriya Swatantra Party leader and rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah produced a stunning electoral upset in Nepal's parliamentary elections by defeating former prime minister KP Sharma Oli by a huge margin of nearly 50,000 votes in the high-profile Jhapa-5 constituency.

In one of the most interesting and dramatic contests, the young leader secured 68,348 votes, while KP Sharma Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), got just 18,734 votes, according to final election results. The victory margin of Balen, as the former rapper-mayor is popularly known, stood at 49,614 votes.

The Jhapa-5 election had drawn nationwide attention after Balendra Shah was announced as RSP’s candidate for the prime minister’s post. The constituency witnessing Balen’s contest with KP Sharma Oli, one of the most powerful political figures in Nepal, became the centre of national political debate.

KP Sharma Oli had won the seat in the 2022 parliamentary election by defeating Nepali Congress leader Khagendra Adhikari by over 28,000 votes.

Shah’s victory over the veteran leader comes after mass anti-corruption protests by Gen Z toppled the Nepal government.

The 35-year-old reformist had resigned as Kathmandu mayor to challenge Oli, a four-time premier, in his own stronghold.

Shah, who emerged as a symbol of youth-driven political change, will become prime minister if his Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) secures a parliamentary majority, which seems to be imminent as per the Election Commission trends on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people and the government of Nepal for the successful and peaceful conduct of elections.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “I warmly congratulate the people and Government of Nepal on the successful and peaceful conduct of elections. It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly. This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal’s democratic journey. As a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people of Nepal and their new Government to scale new heights of shared peace, progress and prosperity.”