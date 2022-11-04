Bahrain: Pope calls for an to end human rights violations and discrimination during visit

On Thursday, Pope Francis arrived for a four-day visit in Bahrain marking his first visit to the Gulf nation and only the second Pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula. He spoke at the Sakhir royal palace following his arrival, during which he called for an end to discrimination and human rights violations saying that it is essential that “fundamental human rights are not violated but promoted”.

During his visit, the Pope was welcomed by the country’s monarchy King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Bahrain which is led by the Sunni monarchy has been accused and criticised of overseeing human rights abuses by the Shia Muslim opposition and other rights groups. However, these accusations have been vehemently denied by authorities.

The 85-year-old Pope during his address also referred to Bahrain's constitution and talked about the importance of putting commitments into practice so that religious freedom is completed and “not limited to freedom of worship”; people get equal dignity and opportunities which must be “concretely recognised for each group” and also so that no form of discrimination exists.

The Pope’s visit aims to bolster ties with the Islamic world and was followed after his landmark 2019 visit to Abu Dhabi, where he signed a document promoting the Catholic-Muslim fraternity with a leading Sunni cleric, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb. He will stay in Bahrain from November 3 to November 6 during which he will address the “Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence” and meet with the Muslim Council of Elders.

The Pope will also visit Catholic Churches in the country including the first one that was established in the Gulf region in 1939 and may also interact with the sizable Catholic community in Bahrain of at least 160,000 people in a country of 1.5 million. Reports suggest that many pilgrims will visit Bahrain on Saturday to attend the pope’s big Mass at the national stadium.

This visit has also drawn attention to the ongoing tensions between the Sunni-led government and Shia community as the latter led the pro-democracy movement in 2011 and nationwide protests demanding reform. However, the monarchy reportedly quashed the dissent with major crackdowns and help from the neighbouring UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Since then the government has detained and imprisoned thousands of activists, protestors and even journalists after conducting mass trials. Francis’ remarks also come after human rights groups as well as relatives of Shia activists on death row have urged the Pope to speak out against capital punishment and oppression.

(With inputs from agencies)

