/B2 bombers failed? Only 1 out of 3 Iranian nuclear sites hit by US suffered. Fordow ‘mostly destroyed,’ Natanz and Isfahan were…

US strikes on Iran nuclear sites new assessment: Out of the three Iranian nuclear sites hit by the US B2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles in June, only one - Fordow- was ‘mostly destroyed’ while the other two - Natanz and Isfahan - were less damaged. The latter two might still have the capability to resume nuclear enrichment within months if Iran chooses to do so. This is as per a new US assessment, as reported by NBC News on Thursday (July 17).

How much were the Iranian nuclear sites damaged in US strikes?

As per the US assessment, the Fordow uranium enrichment site was set back by as much as two years in the air strikes. The site, deeply buried in mountainous terrain, was hit with 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs or GBU-57s.

But both Natanz and Isfahan have tunnels and facilities likely beyond the reach of GBU-57s, NBC report noted citing US officials.

While surface targets at Isfahan were hit with Tomahawk missiles, GBU-57s were used at Natanz.

In the June strike that ended the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, Fordow site's work was significantly set back, said the assessment which was given to US lawmakers, defence department officials, and allied countries, reported NBC.

The US strikes reportedly 'buried most enriched uranium' at Isfahan and Fordow, making extraction and enrichment difficult, as per the NBC report.

Israel, which believes that some highly enriched uranium remains buried but is effectively unreachable, has threatened new strikes if Iran tries to recover it.

Iran’s air defences were largely destroyed, making future strikes easier, as per the assessment.

“It was made clear that Iran no longer has any more [air defences], so the idea that they can easily rebuild anything is ludicrous,” the NBC report quoted one official as saying.

The plan was to strike six sites

According to the report, the US Central Command had a plan as early as 2023 to strike Iranian nuclear sites. That plan was more extensive than what finally came about this June. It was to strike six sites over several weeks, deploying air defences and missile capabilities. But President Donald Trump rejected the plan. “We were willing to go all the way in our options, but the president did not want to,” the NBC report quoted an official as saying, as Trump preferred to avoid prolonged conflicts and high casualties on both sides.

Iran nuclear site attacks: Official messaging and reality continue to differ

The extent of damage to Iranian sites following the US strikes has been a major issue of debate inside and outside the US.

Soon after the strikes, Trump called the operation 'a spectacular military success' and claimed that Iran’s key enrichment facilities were "completely and totally obliterated.”

CIA Director John Ratcliffe claimed that the metal conversion facility at Natanz was “destroyed to the point that it would take years to rebuild.”

But soon, various intelligence assessments gave more qualified descriptions, with the latest pointing towards significant damage to Fordow but less to Natanz and Isfahan.

More strikes on Iran nuclear sites can't be ruled out

The report said that the US and Israeli governments are still discussing more strikes in future on the less-damaged sites if Iran rebuilds them.

If Iran rebuilds its nuclear programme or refuses to restart negotiations on it, the US could again enter the conflict.