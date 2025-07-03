Iranian nuclear programme degraded by up to two years, says Pentagon after 10 days of strikes

Nearly 10 days after striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, the Pentagon said it has degraded Tehran’s nuclear programme by up to two years. It suggests that the US military operation conducted in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan was successful and the goals were achieved.

Pentagon spokesperson, Sean Parnell, in a briefing said, “We have degraded their program by one to two years, at least intel assessments inside the Department of Defense assess that.”

He added, “All of the intelligence that we've seen led us to believe that Iran's facilities, especially, have been completely obliterated.”

While not too long ago, President Trump had said, “I can report to the world that these strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.”

Reiterating Vice President JD Vance said, “Our goal was to bury the uranium, and I do think the uranium is buried. The goal was to eliminate the enrichment and eliminate their ability to convert that enriched fuel into a nuclear weapon. I actually just, I think that’s an important point.”

On June 26, a senior Israeli official told news outlet The Times of Israel that US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities have set back the nuclear programme by ‘several years,’ but have not destroyed or dismantled it completely. These are contrary to the claims made by Trump after the June 22 strikes on nuclear sites.

