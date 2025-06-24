/JD Vance says location 'not important', but Iran's 'uranium is buried' after US airstrikes

Moments after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Vice President JD Vance was seen in a televised interview where he lauded the former’s effort to end the ’12-day war’, he also said, the ‘Gulf-Arab nations were looking for peace’. No American casualty is something he highlighted during his interview with Fox News, this a day after US struck Iranian nuclear sites and also hours after Tehran launched airstrikes on American base in Qatar. Vance reiterated Trump’s claims of destroying nuclear facilities, but also added that Iran would be unable to ‘rebuild the nuclear capability in the future.’

Vice President Vance said, “The President has been absolutely clear about America’s national objective. It is to create a world where Iran cannot build a nuclear weapon, we destroyed the nuclear program they had. We are going to work to make sure that they don’t try to rebuild the nuclear capability in the future.”

He continued, “For Israel, they have accomplished an important military objective, they helped us destroy the Iranian nuclear program, they have also destroyed the conventional missile capability of Iran that threatened Israel. For Iranians, this is a new opportunity to pursue the path of peace. The 12-day war was an important reset for the entire region.”

When asked about if he knew the location of the uranium in Iran, he dodged, said ‘not important’ and went ahead to add, “Our goal was to bury the uranium, and I do think the uranium is buried. The goal was to eliminate the enrichment and eliminate their ability to convert that enriched fuel into a nuclear weapon. I actually just, I think that’s an important point,” Vance said.

“If they, in fact, moved the 60% highly enriched uranium, the big concern, and this is, again, what we destroyed, is their ability to enrich uranium, if they have 60% enriched uranium, but they don’t have the ability to enrich it to 90% and further, they don’t have the ability to convert that to a nuclear weapon,” he further added.