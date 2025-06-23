/'We will show the world...': Iranian President Pezeshkian joins protests after US strikes nuclear sites

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was seen participating in protests against US strikes. On Sunday (June 22), Trump announced that America carried out precision strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He also called the state ‘world’s number one state sponsor of terror’. These strikes come as Tel Aviv and Tehran are embroiled in a cross-border fighting which began on June 13. And the US strikes have added another facet to an already existing skirmish.

Pezeshkian took to his social media handle to share a picture from the protest and wrote, “We walk this path together; we keep Iran together, and we will show the world that this is a great nation. Our being together is victory…”

This comes at a time, when Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s advisor Ali Shamkhani said the ‘game isn’t over’ and‘surprises will continue’.

Though in the emergency UN meeting, Iran’s Permanent Representative, Amir Saeed Iravani, said, “Iran was preparing for the next round of diplomatic dialogue with the US, but Israeli actions have destroyed diplomacy. History will not forget these tragic days. The US and Israeli regimes have openly breached international law.”

He continues, “The US and Israel are chief culprits for eroding the rule of law and undermining international law.”

"There has been no substantive evidence of Iran having nuclear weapons. Iran is acting on the grounds of self-defence, sovereignty and protection of our people,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump in his address had said, “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that these strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace."