/From MAGA to MIGA: Donald Trump suggests regime change to 'Make Iran Great Again'

Following the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, US President Donald Trump is now suggesting a ‘regime change’ in Iran. Ever since, he assumed office for his second term, Trump has been reiterating his plans to ‘Make America Great Again’ or MAGA, which was also what the majority of his election campaign was based on. And now, he is floating a similar idea for Tehran, calling it ‘MIGA’.

Taking to his social media account, he wrote, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

His thoughts on regime change come only a couple of hours after his address, announcing the success of the attack on Iran nuclear sites, which he called a horribly destructive enterprise. “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

“Tonight, I can report to the world that these strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completed and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.”

Shortly after the strikes and Trump comments, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s adviser Ali Shamkhani, reacting to the US strikes, said ‘surprises will continue’. Taking to his social media handle, Shamkhani wrote, “Even if nuclear sites are destroyed, game isn’t over, enriched materials, indigenous knowledge, political will remain,” said Ali Shamkhani in a post on X.

He added, "Political and operational initiative is now with the side that plays smart, avoids blind strikes. Surprises will continue!”