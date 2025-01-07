In a series of awkward moments captured on camera of the outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris, a new video has been doing the rounds on the internet showing Republican Senator Deb Fischer's husband refusing to shake hands with the Democrat. The moment was captured on Friday (Jan 3) during the swearing-in ceremony of US senators. The video showed Senator's husband standing stiffly, holding a can in one hand and a bible in the other.

Advertisment

Wow. The full video of the exchange between @VP @kamalaharris, Nebraska @SenatorFischer and her asshole husband, Bruce, is even worse. This bastard - a professor at @UNLincoln - was so scared to stand next to her that VP Harris literally said, "It's ok. I won't bite. Don't… pic.twitter.com/wQBj9sT37d — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 6, 2025

The clip showed that after Fischer was done with her swearing-in, Harris shook hands with her and then moved to Fischer's husband, but he did not reciprocate, following which the vice president jokingly said, "It's okay, I won't bite. Don't worry".

Also read | Biden's offshore drilling ban: Why can't Trump undo it? Read to know

Advertisment

The Senator's husband seemed smiling - but he did not make eye contact with Harris throughout the process.

Internet reacts

As the video circulated on social media, netizens seemed unhappy with the Senator's husband, Bruce Fisher.

Advertisment

American YouTuber and podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen wrote on the social media platform X, "The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris. The level of class you can expect from MAGA".

Also read | McDonald's faces fresh allegations of widespread workplace harassment in UK

The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris.



The level of class you can expect from MAGA. pic.twitter.com/hTarflIqlw — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 6, 2025

Also read | X suspends journalist for debunking conspiracy that Elon Musk's fan account is Musk himself. Here's what billionaire says

American author Don Winslow called the gesture "disgraceful". He said Bruce cannot muster a few seconds of class to shake the hands of @VP Kamala Harris. States. IMO, the only thing Bruce showed here was that pigs don't only live on farms. He is a pig."

"Senator Fischer's a**hole husband, Bruce, wouldn't even look her in the eye. In the FULL video, he didn't even want to stand next to her! Stop making excuses. He QUICKLY put his hand in his pocket so as not to touch her," wrote the radio host Roland Martin.

Also read | Jean-Marie Le Pen, historic France far-right leader, dies at 96

Meanwhile, Republicans appeared to be saving Bruce, as they said he was holding the can in his hands.

(With inputs from agencies)