Australia's defence review prioritises India and Japan amidst China's military build-up

The just-released Australia's Defense Strategic Review 2023 under the Albanese Government has highlighted the importance of expanding relationships and practical cooperation with key powers, including India and Japan, as part of its efforts to strengthen regional architecture. The review emphasises the need to grow the defense cooperation program, particularly in the Indian Ocean region, which is of significant strategic interest to Australia.

According to the review, the primary area of military interest for Australia's national defence is the immediate region encompassing the northeastern Indian Ocean through maritime Southeast Asia into the Pacific. This region includes Australia's northern approaches, making it essential for the country's security.

The review also acknowledges the need for Australia to engage with China, one of the key players in the Indo-Pacific region. "Australia will continue to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, manage our differences wisely, and, above all else, engage in and vigorously pursue our own national interest," it says.

However, the review also highlights the growing concerns over China's military build-up and its strategic intentions. "China's military build-up is now the largest and most ambitious of any country since the end of the Second World War. This has occurred alongside significant economic development, benefiting many countries in the Indo-Pacific, including Australia," it notes.

The review goes on to caution that China's lack of transparency and reassurance of its strategic intent in the Indo-Pacific region is a cause for concern. "China's assertion of sovereignty over the South China Sea threatens the global rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific in a way that adversely impacts Australia's national interests. China is also engaged in strategic competition in Australia's near neighbourhood," it says.

Against this backdrop, the review highlights the need for Australia to continue to expand its relationships and practical cooperation with key powers, including India.

India is viewed as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, with its growing economic and military power. According to the review, Australia must continue to work with India to strengthen regional architecture and enhance cooperation in the Indian Ocean region. "Australia is a significant Indian Ocean state with the longest Indian Ocean coastline and the region's largest search and rescue area. Australia must continue to expand its relationships and practical cooperation with key powers, including Japan and India," it says.

