Six police officers injured in suicide bomb attack in Russia

At least six police officers were wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up in the North Caucasus region of Karachay-Cherkessia in Russia on Friday.

A man tried to break into an area where police were conducting searches and triggered the bomb when they attempted to arrest him, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement.

The committee said "six officers were lightly injured" in the attack.

No civilian was injured in the attack and the officials are trying to find out the identity of the perpetrator, it said.

The attack took place in the village of Uchkeken in the Karachay-Cherkessia area of the volatile North Caucasus, which is a Muslim-majority region.

Russia has witnessed bomb attacks carried out by Islamist rebels in this region in the past but is able to by and large crush their efforts.

