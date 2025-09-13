/At least twelve Pakistani soldiers killed in attack on military convoy

Google Preferred
Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 12:17 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 12:27 IST
Representative Image Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Heavily armed men opened fire from both sides on the military convoy, killing 12 security personnel.

At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed in an ambush by the Pakistan Taliban in northwest Pakistan on Saturday (Sept 13). At around 4:00 am, a military convoy was passing through Faqir Sarai in Upper South Waziristan when heavily armed men opened fire from both sides, reported AFP, citing local government official.

The responsibility of the attack has been claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban or the TTP.

A security officer stationed in the area confirmed the toll and said the attackers fled with the convoy's weapons.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

About the Author

