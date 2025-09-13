/'When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan...': Israel compares Al-Qaeda episode with Doha attack on Hamas leadership

During a heated exchange at the UN Security Council, Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon accused Pakistan of having a "double standard".
Israel defended its fatal attack on Doha targeting Hamas leadership by comparing the incident with Osama bin Laden's killing. During a heated exchange at the UN Security Council, Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon accused Pakistan of having a "double standard". He said, “When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan, the question was not ‘why target a terrorist on foreign soil?’ The question was, ‘why was a terrorist given shelter at all?’"