Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan...': Israel compares Al-Qaeda episode with Doha attack on Hamas leadership

'When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan...': Israel compares Al-Qaeda episode with Doha attack on Hamas leadership

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 16:11 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 16:11 IST
'When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan...': Israel compares Al-Qaeda episode with Doha attack on Hamas leadership

File photo Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

During a heated exchange at the UN Security Council, Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon accused Pakistan of having a "double standard". 

Israel defended its fatal attack on Doha targeting Hamas leadership by comparing the incident with Osama bin Laden's killing. During a heated exchange at the UN Security Council, Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon accused Pakistan of having a "double standard". He said, “When bin Laden was eliminated in Pakistan, the question was not ‘why target a terrorist on foreign soil?’ The question was, ‘why was a terrorist given shelter at all?’"

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics