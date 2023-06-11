At least three killed after storms sweep through China, flood warnings issued

At least three people have been killed in China’s eastern province after strong winds toppled a shipyard crane, reported Reuters, on Sunday (June 11) citing officials. This comes as China is facing storms which have since caused damage across the country.

Meanwhile, southern China over the weekend was placed on alert for landslides and floods as heavy rain continued in Guangdong and Hainan provinces.

The Chinese meteorological authorities on Sunday also renewed its blue alert, which is the lowest of their four-tier warning system, for rainstorms in regions including Guangxi, Guangdong, Hainan, Henan and Hubei, reported Reuters. Three deaths reported in Wuhu A report by Reuters citing officials said that the deaths occurred in the city of Wuhu after a 450-tonne crane collapsed on Saturday into the security post where they were stationed. Evacuations in Guangxi province In line with the extreme weather events the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has issued an emergency warning for flooding and sent advisers to Guangxi and Fujian provinces on Friday, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

As of Saturday afternoon, over 2,500 people have been evacuated after being trapped by rising water, said the China Fire and Rescue. As per reports, heavy rains hit parts of southwest China, including Guangxi which has submerged roads as well as parts of some buildings.

This comes after rainfall in the Guangxi port city of Beihai reached a record high in four days between June 6 and June 9, according to the China Meteorological Administration. Additionally, heavy rains are expected over the three days along the coasts of Guangxi and Guangdong as well as the island province of Hainan. Hailstorms, fallen trees in Nanjing, Wafangdian In the capital of Jiangsu province, Nanjing, located in the eastern part of the country, as per local media reports, on Saturday, some large trees fell due to the storm which crushed vehicles and blocked roads.

Meanwhile, hail storms hit the northeastern province of Liaoning’s Wafangdian, where according to the state broadcaster CCTV, it has led to losses of some $28 million (200 million yuan) after the storm hit 7,000 hectares. Similarly, heavy rains have battered the province of Henan and also affected the crops in the region.

Notably, the province is responsible for producing a third of China’s wheat which may prompt higher imports by the world’s biggest wheat consumer. According to the state media report, China has announced steps like 275 million yuan ($3.8 million) for prizes to family farms and cooperatives to encourage the high yield of grain.

(With inputs from agencies)





