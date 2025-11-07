/At least five killed in Vietnam as Typhoon Kalmaegi makes landfall after unleashing devastation in Philippines

At least five people were killed in Vietnam after Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall on Thursday, with fierce winds and torrential rains, causing widespread damage across the country’s central provinces, just days after the storm, classified as a tropical depression, claimed at least 188 lives in the Philippines, which is now bracing for the next storm. Local officials reported three deaths in Dak Lak and two in Gia Lai provinces, while three others remained missing in Quang Ngai, said Vietnamese state media. Kalmaegi, one of the strongest typhoons on record to hit Vietnam, brought torrential rains and destructive winds after leaving a trail of death and devastation in the central Philippines, reducing entire neighbourhoods to rubble and displacing tens of thousands of people.

At least five people were killed and seven injured, state media Vietnam News reported, citing local authorities.

Heavy rains unleashed by Kalmaegi also flooded coastal communities in Dak Lak province, which recorded 354 mm (1 foot) of rain in about six hours, Vietnam News reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The reports added that 52 houses collapsed and nearly 2,600 others sustained damage, while roofs of hundreds of properties had blown off.

Critical infrastructure, including grids and plants that supply power and energy to millions of residents, was also damaged. Power outages affected more than 1.6 million households.

As many as 190 people were killed, and dozens were missing in the Philippines when the storm struck the archipelagic nation of more than 7,600 islands.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national emergency on Thursday as the country braced for another potentially powerful storm, Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan.

The weather bureau said Fung-wong could expand to an estimated 1,400 kilometres in diameter before making landfall late on Sunday or early Monday in the northern Aurora province, affecting the densely populated capital region of Manila.

Many trees were uprooted, power lines damaged, and buildings were flattened in Vietnam as Kalmaegi weakened into a tropical storm and moved into Cambodia on Friday.

On Friday, residents woke up to see streets littered with fallen branches, twisted sheets of metal, and puddles of muddy water.

Experts say the damage in Cambodia and Laos is likely to be less severe than that in the Philippines and Vietnam.