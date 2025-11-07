/Rabid bats take over Los Angeles as officials issue warning - THIS region is the hotspot

Los Angeles is on alert after health officials found a record number of rabid rats prowling the city this year. People have been asked to remain vigilant following the discovery of the second-highest number of bats with rabies. The LA County Department of Public Health said Wednesday that 61 bats have tested positive for rabies so far in 2025. The maximum number of rabid bats was recorded in 2021 when 68 of these creatures tested positive. “Bats are vital to our environment, but they can also carry rabies, a disease that is almost always fatal once symptoms appear,” Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement, according to The Independent.

According to a release by the department, the increase in the number of rabid bats follows a “decade-long upward trend” in the county. It states that about 14 per cent of bats that come in contact with people or pets test positive for rabies. A spike is noticed in the late summer months. In August alone, 23 confirmed rabid bats were found. Davis said, "Anyone who may have had contact with a bat should immediately speak with their medical provider or contact Public Health. Never touch a bat or any wild animals." He added that if someone finds a bat "indoors, or outdoors and if it appears sick, active during the day, unable to fly, or dead," they should report it to Animal Control.

The bats with rabies were found in the suburban areas of the San Fernando Valley, in downtown LA buildings, and in parks, schools, businesses and the backyards of residences. The Santa Clarita Valley is also a hotspot where, past data suggests, most rabid bats are found in the county. Rabies through bats can reach humans through the animal's saliva or tissue, which can enter the body through the mouth, eyes, nose, or a bite or scratch. Bat bites are small and might go unnoticed. So people have been told that if they find a bat near a sleeping person, child, or pet, they should treat it as a possible rabies exposure. It has also advised vaccination for all pets.

