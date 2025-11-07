/Earth’s nearest body hides space's most valuable element, and mining missions are on

NASA is once again scrambling to send humans to the Moon. Meanwhile. China is racing ahead and wants to get there first. The reason for this race is not just to colonise the Moon, but also to lay their hands on a very important element. Moon’s regolith, or the lunar soil, is rich in Helium-3, which is a light, non-radioactive isotope. Since it does not have a protective magnetic field, solar wind has successfully deposited the material on the Moon over billions of years. Humans have known about it and have found a significant use for Helium-3. According to the European Space Agency, this element can be used to create clean electricity using fusion reactors, which will be free from dangerous radioactive waste. The current nuclear fission technology is radioactive, but helium-3 would "not be radioactive and would not produce dangerous waste products."

Race to the Moon - Who will get there first?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

But Earth has a dearth of helium-3, which is produced with the slow decay of tritium in nuclear stockpiles. Only about a few thousand litres of it are produced each year. However, the Moon is estimated to be a treasure trove of the element, and could hold an estimated million metric tons of it, scattered across the top layer of lunar soil. The idea was first proposed by Apollo geologist Harrison Schmidt decades ago. So now, the US, China, Russia, India and Europe are racing to put a mark on the Moon, since whoever reaches there first is likely to hold control over the resources. There are plans to build permanent bases on the lunar surface to exploit valuable metals. It will also be used to launch a mission to Mars and finally send humans to the Red Planet.

Even though it is yet to become a reality, with NASA and China's plans fixed for by the end of this decade, agreements and contracts are already being entered here on Earth. ZME Science reported that in September 2025, Helsinki-based cryogenics firm Bluefors signed an agreement with startup Interlune to purchase up to 1,000 litres of lunar helium-3 every year. The deal is worth a whopping $300 million. Blue Origin has announced Project Oasis, under which it will map lunar resources such as water ice and helium-3 from orbit.