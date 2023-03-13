At least 17 killed after Cyclone Freddy triggers floods in Malawi, makes second landfall in Mozambique

At least 11 people have died after what is believed to be the longest-lived tropical cyclone ever recorded hit Malawi triggering floods and landslides in the country’s second-largest city, Blantyre, said the officials on Monday (March 13). Meanwhile, Cyclone Freddy also made its second landfall in Mozambique, late Saturday and brought heavy rains which disrupted transport and communication in the southern African nation. According to officials, at least 17 people in Mozambique and Malawi have lost their lives due to the storm.

What we know so far

Freddy continues to be one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere and last week became the longest-lived tropical cyclone on record. Notably, the previous record was held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994, according to the World Meteorological Organization. This comes as the storm first developed on February 6 between Western Australia and Indonesia has now travelled for 5,500 miles (8,851 km) and is currently wreaking havoc in African nations like Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar.

Reportedly, at least 27 people died in Mozambique and Madagascar when the storm lashed out in the two countries last month. One more person was killed in Mozambique when the cyclone made its second landfall over the weekend, as per local media reports. The total death toll in the three African countries has now risen to over 40, reported Reuters on Monday.

What is happening in Malawi?

Malawi police spokesman Peter Kalaya also told the news agency that the aforementioned death toll in the country will likely rise in the upcoming days as the number only accounts for 11 deaths and 16 others missing in Blantyre but not the other 10 districts affected by the storm.

“Some missing people are feared buried in rubble,” said Kalaya to Reuters. He added, search and rescue efforts are underway in Chilobwe and Ndirande which are two of the worst affected townships in Blantyre while heavy rains continued on Monday.

Cyclone Freddy makes second landfall in Mozambique

Meanwhile, Mozambique has received over a year’s worth of rainfall in the past month or so due to Cyclone Freddy and over the weekend made its second landfall in the country after late last month. According to the French weather agency, Météo-France, the storm may move further inland and cause heavy rains in Mozambique and southern Malawi with possible rains in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology said that the cyclone was initially supposed to make landfall on late Friday but halted over the Mozambique channel. Subsequently, it intensified on Saturday and after regaining its strength made its way inland. The French weather agency had also warned about the “destructive and devastating” winds along with “dangerous seas” and heavy rains in the region which could lead to landslides.

The full extent of the damage and loss of life caused will not be known anytime soon particularly in Mozambique as parts of the country which were affected are witnessing power outages while phone signals were also cut off in some parts.

“We saw a lot of destroyed buildings and clinics. People's homes had their roofs torn off by the wind. Even before the cyclone hit we saw localised flooding,” said Guy Taylor from the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF in Mozambique to Reuters from Quelimane.

This comes as the storm pummelled central Mozambique on Saturday bringing widespread destruction and flooding to the port of Quelimane. So far, at least six people have died in Quelimane which is currently said to be at the centre of this storm, reported Reuters citing authorities and local media reports, on Monday.

The UN agency posted images showing the storm’s impact on “homes, schools, and other infrastructure. Flooding is widespread within the city and surrounding areas.”

First drone shots emerging from #Quelimane show the enormous impact of #CycloneFreddy on homes, schools, and other infrastructure. Flooding is widespread within the city and surrounding areas.

While speaking about how humanitarian agencies in Mozambique currently do not have the capacity to deal with a disaster of this magnitude, Taylor also said that the wind had died down on Monday but the widespread floods have destroyed crops and created a risk of waterborne diseases, as per Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)





