At least 23 dead, 140 injured as rival armed groups clash in Libya

The violent clashes between two rival militia groups ended up claiming 23 lives and injuring 140 others in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. The Libyan government said on its official Facebook page that the conflicts between the two groups "were triggered by a military group firing randomly at a convoy passing in the Zawia Street area, while armed groups were gathering at the 27th gate west of Tripoli and the Jebs Gate south of Tripoli."

Libya has been a hotbed for conflict since the uprising against dictator Moammar Gadhafi back in 2011 and although the Government of National Unity is formed in 2021 to improve the situation, conflicts continue in different parts of the country among army groups with different ideologies.

The main reason behind the conflicts has been the power struggle between armed groups as the country remains split. While the head of GNU – Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh – is backed by the United Nations, a rival government is headed by Fathi Bashagha in the eastern side of Libya.

According to CNN, the clashes in Tripoli caused severe damage to property as well and videos circulating on social media showed two sides use heavy artillery including rocket launchers.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested for "immediate cessation to the violence”.

"(The secretary-general) urges the Libyan parties to engage in a genuine dialogue to address the ongoing political impasse and not to use force to resolve their differences. He further calls on the parties to protect civilians and refrain from taking any actions that could escalate tensions and deepen divisions," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general told AFP.

