Risk of hydrogen leakage at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Ukraine

Amid continued uncertainty over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's safety, Ukraine said due to periodic shelling the infrastructure around the station has been damaged.

"There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances," Ukraine's state energy operator said. Both Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the shelling around the nuclear plant. Russian troops had seized the plant in early March just days after President Vladimir Putin announced his "special military operation" against Ukraine in February.

Ukraine's state operator said the nuclear power plant is being operated "with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards". However, Russia maintained Ukraine had shelled the area at least three times in the past 24 hours and seventeen shells were fired.

Earlier this week, the nuclear power plant's grid was cut off, however, it was restored the next day amid fears of a meltdown. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed Russian forces warning that the "worst case scenario" is constantly being "provoked by Russian forces".

Ukraine's president warned Europe is "one step away from radiation disaster".

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has urged an inspection to help stabilise the safety standards and security around the area. Amid the controversy over the plant's safety, the US warned Russia against diverting energy from the nuclear plant asserting that Kremlin should not "weaponise" the issue.

The White House has proposed a demilitarised zone around the nuclear plant to allow IAEA inspectors, however, there has been no confirmation about the move from either side.

