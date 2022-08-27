Putin's ally says Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv drops NATO hopes

Even if Kyiv formally renounces its aspirations to join NATO, Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin's top ally Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev, who served as the president of Russia between 2008 and 2012, is currently the deputy chairman of the country's Security Council.

Highlighting that Russia is prepared to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Medvedev said that dropping NATO aspirations by Kyiv will not be sufficient in order to establish peace.

Medvedev told LCI television that Putin will not stop his ''special military operation'' to "denazify" Ukraine until its goals have been achieved.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several rounds of peace talks were held between the two countries but they made no progress.

Denying that US weapons supplied to Ukraine pose a substantial threat, Medvedev said the situation would change if Washington sent weapons that could hit targets at longer distances.

"It means that when this sort of missile flies 70 km, that is one thing," he said.

"But when it's 300-400 km, that is another, now that would be a threat directly to the territory of the Russian Federation."

As he wrapped up a visit to Canada that included a tour of its Arctic defences, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the need to beef up security along the alliance's northern flank to counter Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

