US intelligence to carry out risk assessment of documents from Mar-a-Lago raid

The documents recovered by the FBI during their raid on former United States president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on August 8 will be assessed by the country’s intelligence community in order to understand the potential risk to national security, according to Reuters.

In a letter obtained by the news agency, the National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines told House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney that the two agencies "are working together to facilitate a classification review" of materials.

Earlier, the US Justice Department released a highly redacted affidavit stating the nature of the documents found in the raid and the circumstances and proof leading up to the FBI operation.

According to The Washington Post, the affidavit also said that 184 documents found in the boxes had “classification markings”. Among the documents mentioned in the affidavit, 67 of them were marked “CONFIDENTIAL,” 92 marked “SECRET,” and remaining 25 were marked as “TOP SECRET”.

In a joint statement, Schiff and Maloney made it clear that the two agencies will be trying to understand the complete content of the recovered documents and their potential impact.

They cited the affidavit released the Justice Department and said that it "affirms our grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that could endanger human sources. It is critical that the IC move swiftly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage done."

Despite the constant criticism, Trump continued to defend his position and his lawyers said on Saturday that the authorities are trying to malign his name ahead of the 2024 Presidential run.

