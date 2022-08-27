United States hints it is developing military option against Iran after Gantz's visit to Washington: Report

A senior Israeli defence official said in a briefing with reporters that defence minister Benny Gantz received "positive hints" from White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan that the US is developing a military option against Iran.

According to the official, "We feel there is a trajectory for deepening and strengthening the capabilities against Iran, and the Americans understand deeply that it will give the Iranians an incentive to be more pragmatic about the nuclear deal and will strengthen their position."

The development comes after Gantz told Sullivan that the US needs to ensure that it retains a viable military option against Iran’s nuclear facilities even if a new deal is reached with the Islamic Republic.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining and advancing operational capabilities for both defensive and offensive purposes, Gantz said Israel is staunchly opposed to efforts by world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Stressing that the only way Tehran will be more flexible in the negotiations is by a credible military threat, Gantz said Israel will maintain its freedom to act against Iran even if a deal is reached.

Although there is no deadline dictating the Biden administration's decision-making about the nuclear deal with Iran, Tehran has received Washington's response to an EU-drafted final offer for salvaging the 2015 deal.

Calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues, Iran responded last week with "additional views and considerations".

Focusing on countering Tehran’s malign activity in the Middle East, Gantz welcomed the series of airstrikes by the US military against pro-Iranian militias in Syria in recent days.

