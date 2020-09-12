AstraZeneca resumes trials of coronavirus vaccine in UK

Pharma giant AstraZeneca on Saturday said it had resumed a Covid-19 vaccine trial after getting the all-clear from British regulators, following a pause caused by a UK volunteer falling ill.

"Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so," the company said in a statement.

The vaccine, which is known as Covishield in India, is being develped by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical giant, had "voluntarily paused" clinical trials of the Coronavirus vaccine after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness. AstraZeneca called it a routine action but this pause in the clinical trials made headlines everywhere. The vaccine, being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is considered to be the frotrunner in the race to develop vaccine against coronavirus.

