As temperatures drop, Japan asks public to save power, warns of blackouts in plea

An emergency plea has been issued by Japan on Tuesday for conservation of energy. It has been addressed to citizens, businesses and local authorities.

It has also warned of potential blackouts as a massive earthquake has idled several power plants and unseasonably cold weather has also boosted demand, said a Reuters report.

Tokyo is witnessing snowfall and a drop in the temperature to four degrees Celsius (39 Fahrenheit). Tokyo Electric Power Co said two to three million households could lose power after 8 pm (1100 GMT) with the current power usage rate.

Koichi Hagiuda, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), said, "At this rate, we are coming closer to a state where we will have to conduct power outages similar to those that took place after the quake (last week)."

At a news conference, the minister called for an additional 5% or so of power savings every hour from 3 to 8 pm, which is equivalent to about two million kilowatts per hour.

The electronics retailer Bic Camera has turned off about half of the TV sets at its over 30 stores in eastern Japan, the firm said.

