China Plane Crash: No sign of survivors till now, says report  

In the China Eastern plane crash, no survivors have been found till now. The search is still continuing in the scattered wreckage on Tuesday, said state media’s report.

There were around 132 people onboard the aircraft when it crashed a day earlier in a mountainous area. It is being viewed as China's worst air disaster in a decade.

"Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday morning.

The plane was flying from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast.

The Boeing 737-800, which had crashed near Wuzhou city in the Guangxi region, witnessed a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images.

China Eastern Flight 5735 was travelling 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph) at around 29,000 feet when it entered a steep dive around 2:20 pm local time, as per data from flight-tracking website, FlightRadar24.com.

The aircraft was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an 'all-out' rescue operation, and an investigation into the crash.

