As Asian markets witness downturn, US stock exchanges close on positive note

With the world embroiled in heightened tensions on several fronts like Ukraine, Taiwan, etc, the stock markets in Asia are witnessing a tough time.

The stock exchanges in Asia, such as, Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo, were trading with losses in mid-session deals. A weak trend has been witnessed in these markets.

This comes as the geopolitical uncertainty rises over the Russia-Ukraine tussle.

In the US, stock exchanges, however, ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, in India, Sensex slipped over 900 points in early trade and the Nifty fell below 17,000 points on Tuesday.

Losses were witnessed in index majors, such as Wipro, RIL and HDFC Bank.

According to the traders, frantic foreign capital outflows weighed on domestic equities and the concerns over the US Federal Reserve's possible aggressive monetary policy tightening have also deepened.

In early trade, the BSE gauge was trading at 56,586.35, which is 905.16 points or 1.57 per cent lower. The Nifty also fell 253.80 points or 1.48 per cent to reach at 16,895.30.

The top loser in the Sensex pack was Asian Paints, followed by Wipro, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and PowerGrid were the gainers.

