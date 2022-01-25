Watch: US President Joe Biden calls reporter 'stupid son of a b****' on hot mic. Find out why

Troubles seem to find US President Joe Biden’s way nowadays. With tensions rife on several fronts like Ukraine, the president seems to have triggered a row at home too.

While answering a question about inflation on Monday, Biden responded to a Fox News reporter with vulgarity.

The incident happened when the president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council.

The panel is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices.

After Biden's remarks, several reporters shouted a number of questions in the room.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked about inflation. It is at a nearly 40-year high and seems to be hurting the president's public approval badly.

The network, which Doocy works with, has been critical of Biden.

Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

Responding with sarcasm, Biden said, "It's a great asset -- more inflation." Then, he shook his head and added, "What a stupid son of a bitch."

The outrageous comments were captured on video and by his microphone.

In a subsequent appearance on his network, Doocy laughed it off and jokingly said, "Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true."

(With inputs from agencies)