Argentina Pride march: President Alberto Fernandez takes part as people hail progress

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Buenos Aires on Sunday as they celebrated the progress made in Argentina by LGBTQ and women's rights groups. Even though it was a demonstration, it had a festive atmosphere.

However, the head of the state anti-discrimination office, Ornella Infante, told reporters, "We celebrate the victories obtained, but we also demand Congress deal with" trans rights and anti-discrimination bills that have been proposed.

People at the march were seen carrying signs that read "Missing Teruel." They were referring to Tehuel de la Torre, a 22-year-old trans man who disappeared in March when he left home for a job interview. The demonstrators demanded more information on his whereabouts.

As a part of the demonstrations, people danced in the streets and musicians performed. Various people wearing elaborate costumes held a parade of floats. This way, the people celebrated a wide range of identities.

Marcela Romerom, ATTTA leader, said, "They are 30 years of struggles, resistance, achievements such as the equal marriage law and gender identity law."

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez also took part in the march. He wrote on Twitter, "The LGBTI+ flag flies all over the country with great reasons to celebrate. A collective that has our commitment to continue working for a more just, free and equal society."

In July, a presidential decree made Argentina the first country in Latin America to allow people to indicate gender beyond the binary on their national identification documents, by ticking an "X."

Celebrating the decree, President Alberto Fernandez during a ceremony at the capital's Bicentennial Museum said that "the state should not care about a citizen's sexual orientation.". Talking about the importance of respecting identities beyond gender, he added that there are "a thousand ways to love, be loved, and be happy".