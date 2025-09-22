/Another 'royal' addition to Epstein saga? Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson calls Jeffrey 'supreme friend', gets dropped from 4 UK charities

In a latest development, The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, wife of Prince Andrew, has been dropped as patron by four charities following the resurfacing of a 2011 email in which she referred to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as her “supreme friend.” Julia's House, a children's hospice supporting families in Dorset and Wiltshire, was the first to cut ties with Ferguson, stating that it was "inappropriate" for her to remain in the position. Shortly afterwards, the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the Children's Literacy Charity, and Prevent Breast Cancer also confirmed they had ended their association with the duchess. Meanwhile, the Teenage Cancer Trust, where she has served as a patron for 35 years, announced it is currently reviewing the matter.

Sarah Ferguson's ties with Epstein

A 2011 email sent by Sarah Ferguson to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come to light, in which she described him as her "supreme friend." This email termed as a ‘letter of apology’, contradicts her earlier public statements where she distanced herself from Epstein, calling her past involvement a "huge mistake" and acknowledging his criminal actions. A spokesperson for the Duchess explained that the email was written under legal advice to calm Epstein amid his threats of a defamation lawsuit, and emphasised that she still deeply regrets any connection with him. Notably, the email was written years after Epstein was convicted in 2008. Despite his imprisonment, Ferguson’s contact with Epstein continued, with Prince Andrew also photographed with Epstein in 2010.

This comes as the Trump administration faces massive pressure to release the Epstein files. The release of information related to Sarah Ferguson - another royalty - only increased calls in the US for more transparency regarding Epstein’s high-profile associations. Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Last week, when US President Donald Trump visited the UK, his image with the convicted sex offender was projected onto Windsor Castle.