After Pamela Hemphill refused Trump's pardon for the January 6 US Capital riots, US Navy veteran Jason Riddle also rejected the pardon, saying he believed his actions "weren't pardonable".

Advertisment

Riddle, in an interview published Friday by New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR), said that it is almost like Trump was trying to say that it did not happen.

Also read: 'We were wrong that day': Convicted US Capitol rioter refuses Trump's pardon

“It’s almost like (Trump) was trying to say it didn’t happen. And it happened. I did those things, and they weren’t pardonable," he said.

Advertisment

“I don’t want the pardon. And I…reject the pardon," Riddle added.

On January 6, 2021, Riddle entered the US Senate parliamentarian's office, drank a bottle of wine, stole a book, and caused damage at the Capitol when Trump supporters attacked the building.

He then received a 90-day prison sentence and was fined USD 750 in April 2022 for pleading guilty to committing misdemeanors in an attack linked to several deaths, including officer suicides.

Advertisment

Also read: 'We're planning to regroup,' say far-right Capitol riot leaders who were freed by Trump

Riddle told NHPR that he believed rejecting Trump’s pardon would boost his employment prospects in the future ahead.

“I’m thinking down the road [if] an employer looks in my background, they see misdemeanors … with a presidential pardon – I think that tends to draw more attention,” Riddle said.

Referring to the president’s “Make America Great Again slogan”, Riddle added, “And I’m sure that’s fine in the Maga world with whoever supports Trump, but I don’t want to spend the rest of my life wondering if (those at) the job I’m applying to … like Trump.”

Also read: Who were the Capitol riots accused that US President Trump granted pardon to?

As Trump became the 47th US President on Monday, he gave pardons or commutations to 1,500 people charged or convicted in the January 6 riots.

Pamela Hemphill rejects Trump's pardon

Pamela Hemphill pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in prison, and she told BBC that there should be no pardons for the riot on January 6, 2021.

Also read: 'I was guilty': US Capitol rioter says ‘will refuse a pardon from felon Trump'

"Accepting a pardon would only insult the Capitol police officers, the rule of law, and, of course, our nation," she said.

"I pleaded guilty because I was guilty, and accepting a pardon also would serve to contribute to their gaslighting and false narrative."

(With inputs from agencies)