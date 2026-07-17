/Andy Burnham set to become UK PM, replacing Starmer as Britain gets its seventh premier in a decade

Veteran UK politician Andy Burnham was on Friday (July 17, 2026) confirmed as the new leader of the ruling Labour Party and is now set to become Britain's next prime minister.

"There being no other eligible nominated candidate, it is therefore my honour to declare that the duly elected leader of the Labour Party is Andy Burnham," Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood told a special party conference.

Burnham succeeds Keir Starmer, who stepped down last month after months of political turmoil, scandals and a series of missteps.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Labour continues to hold a commanding majority in parliament after winning the 2024 general election. As a result, the party's new leader automatically becomes prime minister without the need for a fresh national vote.

The leadership change comes only four weeks after Burnham made a surprise return to parliament following a nine-year absence, with the clear aim of replacing Starmer.

Burnham returns to national politics

Burnham will become the UK's seventh prime minister in a decade. Labour lawmakers believe he offers the party its strongest chance of countering Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant Reform UK party, which opinion polls suggest could emerge as the winner in the next general election expected in 2029.

Known as the "King of the North" after winning three consecutive elections as Greater Manchester mayor, Burnham has made greater devolution one of his main priorities. He wants to hand more powers to cities across Britain to boost economic growth, including through the creation of a "No. 10 North" office.

After unsuccessful leadership bids in 2010 and 2015, he has now secured the party leadership on his third attempt after facing no challenger.

Challenges await the new prime minister

Burnham received the support of 379 of Labour's 403 MPs, while no rival secured the 81 nominations required to enter the contest.

He now takes office facing many of the same issues that troubled his predecessor. These include a weak economy, high government borrowing costs and rising concern over irregular migrants arriving in small boats, which has helped increase support for Reform UK.

Unpredictable energy prices linked to the US-Iran war and an unpredictable US president are also expected to test his government.

Burnham will formally take office after meeting the head of state, Charles III. He has pledged to honour Labour's 2024 election manifesto by not increasing the country's main taxes.

He will also have to find funding to cover a £4.7 billion or $6.3 billion shortfall over four years in Britain's defence investment plan while dealing with the politically sensitive issue of welfare reform.