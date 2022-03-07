An Ukrainian boy travelled 1,000 km alone to Slovakia to get to safety

An 11-year-old Ukrainian refugee travelled all the way to Slovakia from the city of Zaporizhzhia, where Russian forces captured a nuclear power facility last week.

The boy's mother, who stayed behind to care for her sick mother, sent him on a 1,000-kilometer train journey to find relatives.

The mother's statement to the Slovak government and police for taking care of her kid is captured on video.

According to the Interior Ministry, the kid arrived alone with a plastic bag, a passport, and a telephone number scribbled on his hand before being reunited with his family in Bratislava.

With his smile, the kid captivated the hearts of everyone at the border, who acclaimed him as "a great hero."

Volunteers looked after him, transporting him to a warm shelter and providing him with food and drink.



They were able to reconnect him with his family in Bratislava later.



In a video provided by Slovak police, the mother praised the Slovak government and police for taking care of her kid.

In your small country, there are people with great hearts. Please save our Ukrainian children, "Yulia Volodymyrivna Pisecka, the mother, urged.



(With inputs from agencies)