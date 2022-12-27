Amid tensions with Kosovo, Serbia beefs up armed forces, puts troops on high alert

As Serbia and its neighbour, Kosovo's relations undergo a strain, Serbian armed forces as per the nation's Defence Minister Milos Vucevic have been put on the "highest level" of alert.

"Serbia's president... ordered the Serbian army to be on the highest level of combat readiness, that is to the level of the use of armed force," Vucevic said in a statement.

Watch | Tension flare up at Serbia-Kosovo border, troops deployed in the region

As per the Defence minister, President Aleksandar Vucic has also ordered that the armed forces be beefed up from its existing numbers of 1,500 to 5,000.

Sunday also saw Serbian army chief General Milan Mojsilovic dispatched to the border with Kosovo.

Also read | Amid fresh tensions, shots fired near NATO patrol in Kosovo

As per AFP, the Serbian interior ministry has also announced that all units are to immediately come "under the command of the chief of the general staff".

Recent years have seen multiple incidences of tensions between the two neighbours, the last in November whereby Serbia claimed that drones from Kosovo entered its airspace.

Also read | Kosovo and Serbia agree to end long-standing dispute over car licence number plates

This month saw tensions flare up further as Serbs in Kosovo set up barricades to protest against the arrest of an ex-policeman over suspicion of involvement in attacks against police officers.

Kosovo has also seen a rise in reported shootings. On Sunday, NATO's KFOR mission which is a neutral party in the area reported gunshots fired near a patrol car.

The two nations have witnessed consistent tensions since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Years later Belgrade refuses to recognise Pristina's authority and constantly encourages the remaining 12,000 Serbs to defy the government.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE