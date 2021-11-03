Amid tensions with China, Taiwan military unveils exoskeleton suit for soldiers

Taipei's military recently introduced its first generation of battery-powered exoskeletons, designed to improve the efficiency and endurance of soldiers in the field.

It is possible that soldiers will one day use these exoskeletons during warfare or humanitarian missions.

The suit, which is attached to the legs, works by increasing the efficiency of the human body. It does so by supporting the knees, thereby reducing the loads that are placed upon soldiers' lower limb joints.

A military official said the 10-kg (22 lb.) lower bodysuit, in its present state, provides 40 Newton-meters of torque, is capable of carrying heavy loads and of allowing soldiers to move at speeds up to six kilometres per hour (3.7 mph). Once fully charged, the suit can last for upwards of six hours with its lithium battery module.

Future versions of the device will reportedly deliver torque in the range of 50 Newton-meters and allow the wearer to lift objects between 40 and 100 kilograms (88 and 220 pound. Consequently, the device will be heavier and weigh around 53 pounds.

Exoskeletons are external structures that provide support and protect the body from the outside.

Powered exoskeletons have been studied for decades because they could potentially assist people with lifting heavy objects or moving over rough terrain. Studies have been conducted on their use in military, civilian, and healthcare contexts.

National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCIST), one of Taiwan's top weapon makers, developed the suit to help improve the soldiers' performance on the battlefield and reduce fatigue in post-disaster rescue and relief operations.

It's thought that the suit could help soldiers to carry ammunition, rescue soldiers or complete other tiring tasks.

A budget proposal submitted by Taiwan's defence ministry shows that the powered exoskeleton suit is part of a four-year NT$158 million ($5.67 million) project running from 2020 and 2023.

At present, Taiwan is embroiled in tensions with China due to Beijing's claim that Taiwan is in fact a breakaway province of China. This claim is, however, denied by Taiwan. Moreover, the conflict has resulted in sharp statements from both sides as well as an increase in Chinese airspace incursions.