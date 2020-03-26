Amid tense row with US, China offers to share information on COVID-19

Amid the tense row with the US, China on Thursday offered to share information on coronavirus with the world.

Will share scientific and medical achievements China made in containing coronavirus or COVID-19, country's Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Xu Nanping said.

"These achievements are out of the hard work of Chinese scientists, but they are also the crystallization of the exploration of mankind to the knowledge of infectious diseases in the long history," Nanping said in a press briefing.

"Now we are facing a common challenge so these achievements should be shared with other countries without reservation and used to save people's lives," he added.

Earlier this week, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo sharpened his criticism of China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying its ruling Communist Party was still denying the world information it needs to prevent further cases.

In an interview with the Washington Watch radio program, Pompeo repeated previous charges that Beijing's delay in sharing information about the virus had created risks to people worldwide and said this had "truly put thousands of lives at risk."

Referring to the Pompeo's comments, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luo Zhaohui, who was also present at the briefing said, "Some American politicians and senior officials made inappropriate remarks of stigmatization and this has indeed damaged the cooperation of China and the US in fighting the epidemic."

"It has also damaged the atmosphere of the relations between China and the US This is not something we are willing to see," Zhaohui added.

"China and the US are leading the world in the research of the epidemic and the development of medicine. Cooperation between us will not only benefit both sides but also benefit mankind," the Chinese leader also said.

Pompeo, a sharp critic of Beijing who has gone on the offensive over what he calls the "Wuhan virus," since the cases started rising in the United States.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said that he shared a common view with the top diplomats of the other G7 countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

"Every one of the nations that were at that meeting this morning was deeply aware of the disinformation campaign that the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in to try and deflect from what has really taken place," Pompeo told reporters.

Pompeo said that China "has been and continues to be engaged in" a social media campaign that has included conspiracy theories of US involvement.

Meanwhile, the virus has killed more than 21,000 people globally, but Beijing has appeared to bring it under control and has sent aid overseas, including 40 tons of medical supplies to US ally Italy, which has the world's highest death toll.

(With inputs froma gencies)