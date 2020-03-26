More than 250,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe crossed 250,000 with more than half of which were reported in worst-affected Italy and Spain, news agency AFP reported citing official tally.

Europe is the worst-hit region in the world with 258,068 cases, including 14,640 deaths, ahead of Asia's 100,937 infections and 3,636 fatalities, according to a tally compiled from national health data and World Health Organization figures.

Italy has 74,386 registered infections and Spain has 56,188.

The global number of infections now stands at 481,230 across 182 countries, with 21,867 deaths.

The number of actual infections is believed to be higher since many countries are only testing severe cases or patients who require hospitalisation.

The new coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to nearly every country in the world since it first emerged in China at the beginning of the year.

Most of the countries concerned, including Argentina, Britain, France, India and Italy as well as many US states, have imposed mandatory lockdown measures in precaution. Others have introduced curfews, quarantines and other social distancing recommendations.

