/Gravitas | 92% of US adults don't go to a doctor because healthcare is too expensive

For millions of Americans, a visit to the doctor has become a luxury they simply can't afford. A new survey reveals the staggering cost of healthcare that is forcing many Americans to delay treatment, skip appointments and even ration medicines.
A survey of over 1,500 US adults by financial services firm JG Wentworth found that 92 per cent of those surveyed have delayed or avoided medical care because of the cost, with young adults being the worst affected. According to the study, more than 94 per cent of those aged 18 to 28 said they had put off treatment for financial reasons, followed by Americans between 29 and 44 years of age. The report says the findings highlight a growing disconnect between having health insurance and feeling financially protected. Rising medical bills are allegedly pushing many American families to postpone treatment, cut back on essential spending and fall into debt.
Gender also plays a role
According to the study, women are more likely than men to delay medical care, while age and insurance status further influence those decisions. According to a February 2026 analysis by healthcare marketplace Zocdoc, an uninsured visit to a doctor's office costs an average of 171 U.S. dollars across major U.S. cities.
And the financial strain is widespread. Around 85 per cent of Americans say they carry medical debt. A February poll by American non-profit organisation KFF estimates total medical debt at 220 billion U.S. dollars, or nearly 960 U.S. dollars for every adult with medical debt.
And the cost of delaying care is proving severe. A 2025 survey by the same American non-profit organisation found that nearly one in five adults said their health deteriorated after skipping a doctor's visit.
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Among people aged 64 and younger, that number jumps to 42 per cent. Prescription medicines are also becoming less affordable. Another study by the American non-profit organisation found 31 per cent of adults switched to over-the-counter medicines because prescription drugs were too expensive, while 19 percent admitted skipping doses or splitting pills to make their medication last longer. The Trump administration has proposed measures to bring down healthcare costs, including lowering prescription drug prices. Healthcare costs across the U.S. are also rising amid higher inflation. After easing to 2.4 per cent in February, inflation climbed to 4.2 per cent in May amid the Iran-U.S. war. Healthcare costs are further projected to continue rising across the U.S. through 2027, suggesting affordability will continue to remain a major concern for millions of Americans.