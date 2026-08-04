/Gravitas | 92% of US adults don't go to a doctor because healthcare is too expensive

For millions of Americans, a visit to the doctor has become a luxury they simply can't afford. A new survey reveals the staggering cost of healthcare that is forcing many Americans to delay treatment, skip appointments and even ration medicines.

A survey of over 1,500 US adults by financial services firm JG Wentworth found that 92 per cent of those surveyed have delayed or avoided medical care because of the cost, with young adults being the worst affected. According to the study, more than 94 per cent of those aged 18 to 28 said they had put off treatment for financial reasons, followed by Americans between 29 and 44 years of age. The report says the findings highlight a growing disconnect between having health insurance and feeling financially protected. Rising medical bills are allegedly pushing many American families to postpone treatment, cut back on essential spending and fall into debt.

Gender also plays a role

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According to the study, women are more likely than men to delay medical care, while age and insurance status further influence those decisions. According to a February 2026 analysis by healthcare marketplace Zocdoc, an uninsured visit to a doctor's office costs an average of 171 U.S. dollars across major U.S. cities.

And the financial strain is widespread. Around 85 per cent of Americans say they carry medical debt. A February poll by American non-profit organisation KFF estimates total medical debt at 220 billion U.S. dollars, or nearly 960 U.S. dollars for every adult with medical debt.

And the cost of delaying care is proving severe. A 2025 survey by the same American non-profit organisation found that nearly one in five adults said their health deteriorated after skipping a doctor's visit.