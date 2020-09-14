Americans can get COVID-19 vaccine before year-end, says Pfizer CEO

US drugmaker Pfizer's chief Albert Bourla on Sunday said it is ''likely'' the coronavirus vaccine will be deployed to all Americans by the end of this year.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech hope to wrap up final-stage Phase III trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate as early as next month.

Also see: After Russia, these COVID-19 vaccines set to unveil soon!

The United States has signed a $1.95 billion agreement with US pharma giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for 100 million doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine, part of an aggressive push to start immunizing Americans early next year.

It is the biggest deal to date under Operation Warp Speed, intended to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of coronavirus vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.

The comments came after it was revealed that Washington has urged US states to get ready for a potential Covid-19 vaccine rollout by November 1, sparking concerns President Donald Trump's administration is rushing to begin distributing a vaccine before the November 3 elections.

Also read: Is Trump pressurising FDA to issue a coronavirus vaccine before completing trials?

Pfizer has enrolled 23,000 patients in vaccine tests as of Wednesday (September 2), its Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an online briefing sponsored by drug industry group International Federation of Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers and Association.

Bourla also said that political pressure would not interfere in the company's approval of the vaccine.

"We will never ourselves submit for authorisation or approval any vaccine before we feel that it is safe and effective," he explained.

Pfizer has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses of the vaccine candidate, including at a plant in Belgium, Bourla said. The US drugmaker is in the race to come up with a vaccine with its partner, Germany's BioNTech.

Across the world, governments are hoping to announce a vaccine as soon as possible and roll out treatments for the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 860,000 people and infected over 26 million.

But the sense of urgency has raised fears that companies and regulators might rush though testing meant to ensure that vaccines or treatments can be used safely and will actually be effective against the disease.