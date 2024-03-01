Finnish ambassador highlights DESI cooperation with India

Finland's Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta has emphasised on his country's DESI- or digitalisation, education, sustainability, and innovation- cooperation with India as both sides mark 75 years of ties. In a symbolic celebration of diplomatic relations between India and Finland, a unique logo has been unveiled to commemorate the milestone year. The logo was officially unveiled by EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Elina Valtonen, Finland's Foreign Minister during their meeting in February in Delhi.

Ambassador Lähdevirta expressed his admiration for the logo, emphasising its reflection of the collaborative journey shared by both countries since 1949.

Speaking to WION, he remarked, "The logo symbolises very well the journey that we have had together and not only the past, I think it also shows how we can advance things together in green areas, for example."

Both countries have accepted the logo for use in their bilateral communications throughout the year.

Designed by Aman Narayan, a 19-year-old student at the School of Communication, World University of Design, the logo captures the essence of both countries' cultural heritage in many ways.

"The logo I created draws inspiration from India’s cultural ethos as well as aurora borealis, the famous natural phenomenon in Finland commonly known as northern lights," said Narayan.

With a spectrum of colours transitioning from blue to saffron, the logo symbolises the vibrant exchange and cooperation between Finland and India.

Ambassador Lähdevirta highlighted Finland's plans for bilateral engagement with India, mentioning potential ministerial visits in the autumn. "Well, remains to be seen, but we are certainly working on getting a couple of ministers in the Autumn," he stated.

One area of significant collaboration is clean energy, where Finland has already made notable contributions. "I think we already have good things in the pipeline," noted the ambassador.

He highlighted projects such as the bio-refinery in Assam and the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations as examples of Finland's contribution to India's sustainable development goals.