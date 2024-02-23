Exclusive I India an 'important partner' in ensuring rules-based world order: Finland FM 

On the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Friday (Feb 22), Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that India is an "important partner" in ensuring a rules-based world order. "We need a rules-based world order. And I think India is an important partner in this," the minister said in an exclusive conversation with WION's Sidhant Sibal.

The Finland foreign minister discussed the burgeoning relationship between Finland and India, as well as pressing global issues. Foreign Minister Valtonen, while speaking on the importance of values shared between Finland and India, highlighted areas of collaboration such as trade, science, innovation, and people-to-people exchange.

During the interview, the Finland FM also spoke about global challenges, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Here's the complete transcript of the interview:

WION: How do you see your India visit? What will be your key focus area during your ongoing India visit?

Valtonen: Happy to be in India. A key priority [is] developing the relationship. I think Finland and India hold so many important values. And we do engage in trade and science and innovation a lot and of course in people-to-people exchange. So I think this is a fantastic opportunity to just show that there's even more we can do.

WION: How do you see the increased engagement between the two sides? Are we expecting more high-level visits?



Valtonen: Current government in Finland has been in office for eight months and this is the third ministerial visit already to India. So it just goes to show that we really prioritise India a lot. And I'm sure that there will be high-level visits also going forward. And we of course welcome Prime Minister Modi to visit us in Helsinki anytime.

I think when it comes to the reform of the UN, it's very much needed in order to reflect the realities of today, and Finland of course, supports India's [permanent] membership in the Security Council.

WION: It's been almost two years since the Ukraine conflict started. What is the current situation as of now?

Valtonen: Well, it's not a conflict. It's a war of aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine. Ukraine, as a sovereign country, has the right based on the UN Charter on [violation of] its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also the right to defend itself.

And I think it's the moral obligation of the entire world to help them in this struggle because Russia is blatantly in violation of the treaties, and international law and the UN Charter. And if we don't stop them now, this will perhaps encourage other authoritarian states to do whatever they like.

WION: Are you going to discuss this with your Indian counterpart? I'm asking this question because India does have a very good relationship with Russia. Do you see India reaching out to Russia?

Valtonen: Well, India is an emerging power, and also being the largest democracy in the world... I think it is in our hands to change the course of the world.

Do we want to have an authoritarian world where the people on the streets don't have a thing to say on what comes to their... work life when it comes to their everyday choice as consumers or being able to be entrepreneurs or on the political side?

That's the Russians' choice. And I don't think India wants to be in that. And also, what worries us a lot in the Nordic countries is that there's increased cooperation between Russia and China.

And I don't think we can leave the world to our children and grandchildren in a place where only the most powerful... only the most ruthless, authoritarian states have the same.

WION: Your country became part of the NATO grouping as well. How has it strengthened your security?

Valtonen: It has indeed strengthened our security and we joined NATO in order not to offend anybody but simply to also contribute to the overall European security architecture.

Finland has always invested very heavily in defence because we were in our past invaded by Russia or Soviet Union back then.

And luckily, we were able to fend them off because, we as a small nation... defended ourselves and we were able to remain independent and not become part of the Soviet sphere.

And I think this imperialism or colonialism, if you will, that should be something of the past and therefore, we strongly sympathise with the Ukrainians. We can't accept this to happen.

WION: How do you see the India, Nordic, and Baltic relationship panning out? How do you see this engagement going in the future?

Valtonen: The engagement is very, very high right now and it's only getting higher by the day. And I think it goes to show that we are here together with Nordic and Baltic colleagues of mine and visiting the Indian foreign minister.

I think this is a tremendous opportunity to discuss all the opportunities that we have on the trade and exchange side in innovation and science and people movement.

But of course, also the geopolitical situation because I think together, we can stand up for the right values in this world.

WION: [Finland] being a leader when it comes to clean technology, India is a country that needs technology... that needs energy. How can your country help in terms of the clean technology that India is keen on?

Valtonen: Finland has always said that every person on this planet has the right to fresh air.

And that obviously applies to Indians as well. And Finland is one of the frontrunners in clean technologies.