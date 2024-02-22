Exclusive: Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin says 'value the cultural ties with India'

Maneesh Gobin, the Foreign Minister of Mauritius in an exclusive interview with WION discussed the strong relationship shared by his country and India. Speaking with WION's principal diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal at the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2024, the minister touched upon the increased financial connectivity granted by UPI and the Rupee card, and the exchange of information and tax matters. The foreign dignitary spoke about the deepening ties between the two nations, as well as the cultural connections shared by the two nations, which were strengthened during the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration.

WION: How do you see India-Mauritius's relationship, especially in light of increased financial connectivity?

Maneesh Gobin: As an international financial centre we have worked very very closely with India. We have reinforced the cooperation on (through) the exchange of information. We have worked together on tax matters, and we will continue to deepen this cooperation with the government of India on other issues as we go along.

WION: How will financial solutions like UPI, and the rupee card bring the two countries closer?

Maneesh Gobin: It will bring the two countries closer because it will facilitate exchange, trade, visits, and tourists. The less (lower) cost will increase the exchange between the two countries; not only India and Mauritius but (also) other countries using the rupee UPI system.

WION: Mauritius announced a special leave for the Ayodhya temple inauguration. How do you see the cultural connection between the two nations?

Maneesh Gobin: Yeah, that was a Cabinet decision, a personal initiative of our prime minister to give two hours of special leave on that particular day of the inauguration of Ram Mandir. Of course, this is explained by the composition of the population of Mauritius coming straight from India, as Indian immigrants. So we value the cultural ties with India so on such a day as Ram Mandir's inauguration. It was only natural that the government took this decision.

WION: Yesterday, you made a remark to the UK MP regarding the Chagos Islands. How do you see this playing in the international context?