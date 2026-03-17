/Proof of life or final message? Ali Larijani's X post fuels speculation after Israel claims Iran's top official is dead

Minutes after Israel claimed that Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has been killed, the top official shared a post on his X handle. On Tuesday (Mar 17), Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced the killing of Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and Soleimani - the head of the Basij. While Iran has not officially responded to the claims, a post from Ali Larijani’s X account has further muddied the situation. Soon after the announcement, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office also shared a photo of him stating that he ordered the elimination of senior Iranian regime officials amid rumours of his death.

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What is the post by Larijani and what it means?

In a post in Persian, Ali Larijani posted a handwritten tribute honouring Navy personnel killed in recent US-Israeli strikes, stating that their sacrifice is a source of strength to Iran's military. The message accompanies an image of Larijani's personal note in Persian. Larijani wrote the note during the funerals for over 80 Navy casualties from the IRIS Dena ship that was sunk by US torpedo attack in the Indian Ocean last week.

“The martyrdom of the brave members of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic in Dena is part of the sacrifices of the proud nation that has emerged in this time of struggle against international oppressors. Their memory will always remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundations of the Army of the Islamic Republic for years to come within the structure of the armed forces," Larijani wrote in what might be his final message if Israeli claims are to be believed.

When was he last seen?