Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei issues statement amid ‘lost leg’ and Russia escape rumours

Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected claims about his incapacitation, stating that there was "no problem" with the Islamic Republic's new Supreme Leader. However, reports of his being in Russian President Vladimir Putin's secure residences have also surfaced. Another report suggest that he is in a secure bunker in the Lavizan area of Tehran. As he has not appeared in front of camera since the death of his father, speculations refuse to fade away about his amputation. However, there is no official word on his whereabout expect that he is safe.

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