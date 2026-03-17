Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei issues statement amid ‘lost leg’ and Russia escape rumours

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a fresh statement amid mounting rumours about his health, including claims of severe injury and evacuation to Russia. While officials insist he is safe, his absence from public appearances continues to fuel speculation.
Amid massive speculations around his whereabouts, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Monday (Mar 16) issued a statement even as he did not appear himself to announce the statement in a video. The statement carried by Iranian state media said that all those previously appointed to government positions by his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israel-US strike earlier this month, will remain in their posts and should “continue to carry on with their work.” He also appointed the former chief of the Revolutionary Guards, General Mohsen Rezaei, as a military adviser. The statement increased scrutiny about the wellbeing of Iranian leader amid several reports claiming that he has gone to Russia for treatment.
His first statement after succeeding his father as country's Supreme Leader was released last week but it was carried by state media and was read out by a presenter. This paved way for rumours as new Supreme Leader's first address is a major televised event intended to project strength and authority. Amid heightened tensions with the US, the senior Khamenei appeared in video at least three times in February alone. This is a stark contrast with the new Supreme Leader as he has not been seen since the war began amid reports of injuries and ‘lost leg.’ State TV offered no explanation for why those remarks were read out by a presenter rather than delivered in a video or audio address.
In an interview with The Guardian, Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei was suffered injury in his legs and hand and arm. Additionally, in another report by The Sun, a source inside Tehran's Sina University Hospital claimed that Mojtaba "lost at least one leg and has also suffered serious stomach or liver damage." The source also claimed that he is "apparently in a coma." However, soon after this report, Iran released his first statement. BBC Verify in a report stated that the profile picture of the new Supreme Leader were AI-gererated from old images. Another report from a Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida claimed that Mojtaba was transported to Moscow on a highly secure Russian military aircraft for specialised medical treatment.
In his first statement released on March 12, Mojtaba Khamenei promised to avenge the "martyrdom" of his father and other Iranians, stating that every citizen killed is an "independent case for revenge." In a leaked audio, Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for Khamenei’s office, reveals what went down on February 28 at Ali Khamenei's palace. He tells officials that three missiles struck the compound and blew everything to bits. Mojtaba escaped because he went out for some work. The compound was hit by Blue Sparrow ballistic missiles when he went out for some work. While his family members inside were killed, Mojtaba reportedly escaped with only a minor leg injury.
Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected claims about his incapacitation, stating that there was "no problem" with the Islamic Republic's new Supreme Leader. However, reports of his being in Russian President Vladimir Putin's secure residences have also surfaced. Another report suggest that he is in a secure bunker in the Lavizan area of Tehran. As he has not appeared in front of camera since the death of his father, speculations refuse to fade away about his amputation. However, there is no official word on his whereabout expect that he is safe.
(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)