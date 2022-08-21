Ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day, Zelensky warns Russia might try to do something 'particularly ugly'

As Ukraine prepares to mark the 31st anniversary of its independence from Soviet rule, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia might try to do something "particularly ugly".

Speaking during his nightly video address Zelensky said that Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" among them.

"We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious." Zelensky.

August 24 marks both the anniversary and the six-month anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters reports that in his speech, Zelenskiy also made a passing reference to a string of explosions that had occurred recently in Crimea, the Ukrainian area that Russia invaded and seized in 2014.

"You can literally feel Crimea in the air this year, that the occupation there is only temporary and that Ukraine is coming back," he said.

Ukrainian government officials are growing increasingly concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin may decide to intensify his attacks on Ukraine over the nation's Independence Day.

Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported that Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has issued a warning that "we must definitely be prepared for possible missile strikes.”

He also forewarned that Russia prefers to deliver "congratulations" on special days.

Kharkiv's regional governor Oleh Synehub according to Reuters said that the curfew in the city the second-largest city in Ukraine would be extended for the entire day on August 24. The northeastern city typically has a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am since it frequently receives Russian shelling.

"Remain at home and take heed of warnings!" said Synehub in a Telegram message to Kharkiv residents.

