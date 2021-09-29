After YouTube bans RT due to multiple violations, Russia threatens to ban video platform

The German-language channel of Russia Today (RT) has been blocked by YouTube due to allegations of misinformation on coronavirus. Now as a subtle revenge, Russia has threatened to ban YouTube in the country.

RT is Russia's state-controlled television network and very popular in the Putin-led country. RT was recently alleged to be spreading misinformation related to coronavirus, especially in Germany.

The channel had received one strike by YouTube earlier. As a result of this the media house was not allowed to post any new content on the video platform for at least a week.

However, RT decided to play it smart and use a loophole. The channel used an alternate account titled "Der Fehlende Part" to post content.

This action led to yet another strike as a suspended account is not allowed to post from any other alternate account too. RT’s attempt to play smart, however, resulted in yet another controversy for the channel. As a result, both accounts of the Russian channels have been terminated.

YouTube's action has angered RT and the Editor-in-Chief, Margarita Simonyan, had called this a "real media war declared by the state of Germany to the state of Russia".

She also reported that "earlier, Luxembourg refused to grant us a broadcasting license, citing the opinion of the German authorities."

After this tussle between the channel and the video platform, Russia’s government media watchdog has warned that if the terminated channels are not resorted as soon as possible, Russia will ban YouTube in the whole country.

"I really look forward to the fact that my native state, without delay, will ban Deutsche Welle and other German media in Russia, as well as close the offices of ARD and ZDF," the Editor-in-chief of RT said.

"I'm already silent about the sanctions to YouTube itself. At least out of self-respect, we must do this."

(With inputs from agencies)