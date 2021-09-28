Russian bases in Central Asia came up during Putin-Biden talks: US Defence Secretary

According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the question of Russian outposts in Central Asia came up during a chat between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov discussed Putin's alleged offer for the US military to use Russian bases in Central Asia on Monday.



When discussing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Austin addressed the US Senate Armed Forces Committee, "This is an issue that I believe came up during a conversation that the president [Biden] had with President Putin when President Putin volunteered to provide help."

During much of the conflict, the US used a facility in Manas, Kyrgyzstan, to transfer troops in and out of Afghanistan.

However, under Russian pressure, Kyrgyzstan demanded that the US leave the base in 2014.

After the Afghanistan war began, the US leased an airbase in Karshi-Khanabad, Uzbekistan, known as K2, but Uzbekistan ordered it closed in 2005 due to tensions with Washington.



Austin also said, "we are not seeking Russia's permission to do anything."

(With inputs agencies)